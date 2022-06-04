OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department released new video footage of a wild chase, from just over a week ago, where gunshots were fired at officers.

“No such thing as routine,” said an OKCPD official in a Facebook post. “Nice work by our officers getting the suspect into custody.”

On May 27, 2022, Oklahoma City police tried to pull over driver Devin Johnson near N.W. 10th and May Ave.

Devin Johnson

Court documents reveal Johnson allegedly told the officer he had a handgun on him. After checking his records, the officer discovered Johnson is a convicted felon, prohibiting him from carrying firearms.

“The officer went back to his vehicle and determined this driver had a criminal history and called other officers to the traffic stop location,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson, with the Police Department.

Once the additional units got to the scene and attempted to take Johnson into custody, Johnson sped off and the chaotic chase began.

“Sometime during the pursuit, shots were fired from the driver of the suspect vehicle towards officers. The pursuit continued down around 22nd and Kentucky,” said Robertson.

When Johnson reached 24th Street and North Kentucky Avenue, the video shows him bail out of his car and rush into the backseat of an SUV with a female driver. The SUV then took off. Police said the woman, Portia Offiah, was Johnson’s girlfriend.

Portia Offiah

“She came to the scene or came to where he was at that point in the pursuit and picked him up,” said Sgt. Robertson.

Minutes later, police disabled the SUV’s tires using stop sticks near N.W. 1st Street and Klein Ave, where the couple ultimately surrendered.

“It was just a great job done by our officers to get to the resolution that we got,” said Robertson.