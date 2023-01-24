EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, an award-winning frozen custard shop is searching for employees.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is hoping to fill several positions at its new Edmond store, located at 1200 E. 15th St.

Beginning Jan. 26, Andy’s will host a series of hiring events at the existing Penn and 150th location every Thursday leading up to the March opening.

The hiring events will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, Jan. 26

Thursday, Feb. 2

Thursday, Feb. 9

Thursday, Feb. 16

Thursday, Feb. 23.

Interested applicants should head to 15200 Penn Crossing Ct. in Edmond.

Applicants can learn more about positions here.