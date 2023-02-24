EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As temperatures begin to warm up, you might find yourself craving a frozen treat.

Now, residents in Edmond will have another option to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Andy’s Frozen Custard announced that it will open its newest location at 1200 E. 15th St. in Edmond on March 8.

“After serving Andy’s to Oklahoma City residents for the past several years, we are thrilled to expand into Edmond and connect with even more folks as we become the treat of choice in the Sooner State,” said Eric Reed, co-owner, Ranchers Custard, the franchisee of Andy’s Frozen Custard Edmond. “Edmond is the perfect location to add to the Andy’s family as the “Crown Jewel” of Oklahoma, and a place that not only takes pride in its history but takes care to creates amazing outdoor spaces in which to recreate and enjoy life. Andy’s is committed to providing a delicious accompaniment to all of life’s daily activities and special occasions.”

The restaurant is currently hiring for several positions and is hosting a series of hiring events every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the existing store, located at 15200 Penn Crossing Court.