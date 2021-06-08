New funding to remedy persistent pothole problem in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Patches and potholes along rural Logan County roads have been the source of complaints for years. One Logan County Commissioner said new funding will pave the way for more improvements.

“I’ve avoided it for years, even in a four-wheel truck. I just don’t like the ride,” said resident Martin Barry. “It’s been just like that for 20 years. Hasn’t really changed.”

Barry is talking about a stretch of Camp Road near Highway 74 near Cashion. He said many Logan County roads are like this, if not worse. Too dangerous to ride his motorcycle on.

“The patches will push me in one directions and then the cracks in the road will jerk me around in another direction. So, it’s just not a safe ride,” Barry said.

Barry’s neighbors, who didn’t want to go on camera, told KFOR their numerous calls to fix the roads have gone unanswered.

“When it rains like this, that’s what we end up doing, just trying to keep up,”

Logan County District 1 Commissioner Marven Goodman has heard the complaints. In fact, county workers have been sifting through more than 200 work orders, just after May rains.

Goodman walked KFOR through all the work being done to Camp Road, and others like it, to turn it into an all-weather road.

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

The commissioner said $550,000 is heading toward Logan County thanks to House Bill 2892. The legislation takes state money, usually used for bigger projects, and sends it back to the county just to fix roads.

Before the bill, Goodman said he worried people would lose their jobs just to get the roads fixed.

“It’s given me the confidence to hire two more laborers to help us clear ditches and things like that, rather than having to lay people off to get some road grader operators,” said the Commissioner.

The commissioner said the county will start with the roads that have more people living nearby first.

“We’re going to get to everybody that we can sooner or later,” he said.