New gates to be included in Tinker Air Force Base expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tinker Air Force Base will undergo a significant expansion that could alleviate long wait times to get into the base.

Oklahoma Industries Authority and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber held a press conference on Thursday, announcing that 220 acres east of Douglas Boulevard is being added to the base.

The addition will widen tinker’s perimeter on the southeast side, stretching across Douglas Boulevard from 44th to 74th.

The expansion will require redesigning Tinker’s current gates, which should prevent long backups upon completion.

“We are announcing a plan to extend the current perimeter of the base to include all the facilities east of Douglas along with 220 acres acquired by OIA for future mission growth,” said Cathy O’Connor with the Alliance of Economic Development. “We continue to expand our presence. Other bases have not fared as well, we have gotten bigger and more integral to the nation’s defense, and that has meant more jobs to this community.”

This is just the latest tinker expansion. Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County previously purchased the former GM plant and the BNSF railyard for the base.