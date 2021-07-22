New gates to be included in Tinker Air Force Base expansion

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tinker Air Force Base will undergo a significant expansion that could alleviate long wait times to get into the base.

Oklahoma Industries Authority and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber held a press conference on Thursday, announcing that 220 acres east of Douglas Boulevard is being added to the base.

The addition will widen tinker’s perimeter on the southeast side, stretching across Douglas Boulevard from 44th to 74th.

The expansion will require redesigning Tinker’s current gates, which should prevent long backups upon completion.

“We are announcing a plan to extend the current perimeter of the base to include all the facilities east of Douglas along with 220 acres acquired by OIA for future mission growth,” said Cathy O’Connor with the Alliance of Economic Development. “We continue to expand our presence. Other bases have not fared as well, we have gotten bigger and more integral to the nation’s defense, and that has meant more jobs to this community.”

This is just the latest tinker expansion. Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County previously purchased the former GM plant and the BNSF railyard for the base.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report