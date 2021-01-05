New General Counsel appointed to Oklahoma Insurance Department

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s Insurance Commissioner appointed a new General Counsel to the Oklahoma Insurance Department.

Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready named Kim Bailey as General Counsel, according to an Oklahoma Insurance Department news release.

Bailey is the current General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer at the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). She begins her new role on Jan. 19.

“I have known Kim for several years and consider her to be one of the best attorneys in state government,” Mulready said. “Kim has been a leader on Oklahoma’s COVID-19 response while working at OSDH and was instrumental in the development and success of the Worker’s Comp Commission while serving as their General Counsel and Executive Director. Her experience across state government, dedication to the law, and passion for Oklahoma make her a great asset to our team.”

Bailey performs many functions in her capacity at OSDH, including handling employment law issues, ensuring compliance with laws related to over 70 federal grants and advising staff on regulatory and compliance issues. She also manages administrative hearings and litigation matters.

When she worked with the Worker’s Comp Commission, she reviewed self-insured and third-party administrator applications, implemented electronic filing system for all workers’ compensation carriers, managed appeals and developed final orders.

Bailey navigated unprecedented legal questions concerning the state’s COVID-19 response, many related to HIPAA compliance and protecting personally identifiable information (PII) under state law.

She also worked with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s team and the Secretary of State’s counsel in drafting emergency executive orders. She oversaw the administering of over $200 million in CARES Act funds received by the state, “ensuring judicious use of resources while maintaining financial transparency,” the news release states.

“I am excited about this new challenge and look forward to working with Commissioner Mulready and the team at OID in this new role,” Bailey said. “I believe my previous roles will benefit the agency. I have always been an advocate for Oklahoma consumers and the mission of the Oklahoma Insurance Department is vital to serving both consumers and businesses.”