OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Visitors to downtown Oklahoma City will now have another place to stay following the opening of a new hotel.

Renaissance OKC Downtown Bricktown is Bricktown’s only full-service hotel, located at 100 E. Sheridan Ave.

The hotel spans across 10 floors with 182 rooms, including two presidential suites with elevated views of downtown Oklahoma City.

Organizers say the hotel features an interactive wall that mimics guest movement, a lobby swing, and an open staircase.

Guests can also use a fitness center, valet parking, and laundry and dry cleaning services.

“Opening this hotel in Bricktown has been a long-term project,” said General Manager Justin Huff. “We’re excited to welcome both local and out-of-town guests, and we’re confident they will have a great experience with us.”

Visitors can also check out the hotel’s high-end bar and restaurant, Culprits, which features culinary creations from nationally recognized James Beard finalist Chef James Fox.

Culprits offers a menu of fresh seafood, prime cuts of steak, handcrafted cocktails, and an extensive wine list.

Although it is open now, Renaissance OKC Downtown Bricktown will host a grand opening celebration later this summer.