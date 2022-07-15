NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The next time you head to an OU football game, you may notice a new addition to Norman.

The NOUN Hotel will open in Norman in late August of this year.

Organizers say it is an independently owned four-story boutique hotel that is located just steps away from Campus Corner and the University of Oklahoma campus.

The hotel will feature 92 guest rooms and a Supper Club, the in-house restaurant.

It will also feature ONE Bar, where guests can enjoy food, beer and cocktails. The second-story bar features indoor and outdoor lounge seating, outdoor fire pits, 14 televisions and a TV wall.

Reservations are now open.

For more information, visit the hotel’s website.