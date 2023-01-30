EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – New body cam footage from Edmond PD reveals the final moments before a man was arrested for murder.

Bernard Caldwell was arrested for first degree murder after police were alerted by his family members about a Facebook live video.

Investigators said that Caldwell’s family members in Florida called the Edmond Police Department warning them about his behavior based on the video.

An affidavit detailed Caldwell in the Facebook live saying, “I just killed my best friend.”

When police arrived, “a subject came to a window but did not answer the door.”

“The decision was made for the SWAT rescue vehicle to breach the front door to allow the Bomb Squad Robot Asset to enter the house,” said an investigator, in the affidavit.

The robot was used to help convince Caldwell to exit the home.

“We utilize the speaker on the camera, we were able to speak with him and in the end he came out and surrendered peacefully,” said Emily Ward, Public Information Officer for Edmond PD.

Caldwell eventually walked out of the house emptyhanded and was quickly arrested by police.

In the affidavit, investigators witnessed from the Facebook video Caldwell walking around the house after he allegedly shot his partner, Demetria Jordan.

“I observed blood on the floor and the victim laying just north of where I observed the blood,” said the investigator.

During an interview with police, Caldwell allegedly admitted to firing a gun.

He described to police, “an altercation over the firearm occurred,” and after grabbing it, “the gun went off several times.”

Investigators said they did find a “rifle style magazine” with blood on it.

He is charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony, which dates back to a felony charge in Florida in 2003.

Police were not able to provide a motive or how long Caldwell has lived in Oklahoma.