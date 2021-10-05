New Kids on the Block coming to Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are a New Kids on the Block fan, you will not want to miss their upcoming Mixtape Tour.

Earlier this week, New Kids on the Block announced that they would be touring more than 50 cities across North America during ‘The Mixtape Tour 2022.’

The tour will also feature Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

The tour will stop at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 16.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at Ticketmaster.com.

