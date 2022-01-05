New Korean BBQ restaurant coming to Oklahoma City

Local

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new Korean BBQ restaurant is opening its first Midwest location in Oklahoma City.

Cupbop started in Salt Lake City over eight years ago as a way to deliver fast Korean food across the country. Cupbop now has 32 locations and nine total food trucks.

“Everyone was commenting and begging for us to come to their city next, but we felt like OKC was our best first step into the Midwest,” said owner Jung Song.

Cupbop is set to open this week at 14220 N Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City.

The company is offering a grand opening special of $5 for any Cupbop bowl on Friday, Jan. 7.

“We want to spread awareness about Korean culture and thought, what better way to do that than sharing through our food,” said Song. “We strive to perfect out food, service, and culture until all creatures in the universe experience Cupbop.”

