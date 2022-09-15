OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City residents will soon have the chance to try a new restaurant featuring Korean fried chicken.

bb.q Chicken announced the grand opening of its restaurant in Oklahoma City.

The restaurant, located at 2424 N.W. 150th St. in Oklahoma City, will host a grand opening celebration on Sept. 30.

Organizers say the restaurant follows a Chicken & Beer concept, meaning the restaurant has full dine-in chicken and K-Food, along with a bar.

“Korean culture and cuisine has quickly gained popularity thanks to the entertainment industry. I’m excited to show Oklahoma City the amazing food Korea has to offer,” said Sanghyun Yang, franchise owner. “bb.q Chicken is well-loved by Koreans and Americans, and I am confident that the local community here will love our authentic Korean Fried Chicken and other delicious K-Food items.”

Customers can try various types of Korean Fried Chicken, ddeok bokki, and kimchi fried rice. Organizers say bb.q Chicken’s authentic marinades arrive directly from South Korea.

During the grand opening celebration, guests will be able to enter a “Free Chicken for a Year’ contest.