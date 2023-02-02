WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – The state’s largest Latino-owned supermarket chain is opening its newest store in Warr Acres.

Supermercados Morelos is now open at 3701 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Warr Acres.

“Our Morelos team is excited about the opening of our newest store in Warr Acres. The city and its leaders have welcomed us since our first meeting back in 2019 and we look forward to becoming a part of this community. We feel confident that the residents will be very happy with the many authentic food products and various services that Morelos has to offer,” said Supermercados Morelos CEO, Francisco Ibarra.

Renovation of the store began in July of 2021 and is now open for business.

Organizers say customers can find authentic Mexican and Latin products, fresh produce, a bakery, and a meat market with over 40 unique cuts and marinated meats.

“We look forward to a long and lasting relationship with the owners and management of this family-owned business. This new partnership will not only bring benefits to our city but to all of our citizens by helping with fire, police and equipment to our streets”, said Jim Mickley, Mayor of Warr Acres. “In addition, this store will be another great addition in helping to grow and support our ever-growing Hispanic population. This population continues to grow and in many parts of our city, over 30% of the population is Hispanic thereby making this more and more important to the City of Warr Acres each day.”

Supermercados Morelos will host a community fiesta on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say there will be free food samples, kids activities, giveaways, face painting, and live entertainment.