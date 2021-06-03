New lawsuit accuses Continental Resources of ‘criminal activity reminiscent of Watergate’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local oil and gas company is suing several parties, including Continental Resources, over interactions and activities they say are ‘reminiscent of Watergate.’

According to the suit, Continental ‘operatives’ took confidential information from Perpetual under the guise of a real estate showing.

Perpetual says their offices are now up for sale and Continental used this opportunity to take photographs of confidential information.

According to court documents, someone under the employ of Continental posed as a ‘St. Louis Investor’ interested in purchasing the space in order to gain access to private documents.

“The ‘St. Louis Investor’ was not, in fact, from St. Louis. Rather, is was a Continental operative, who was sent for the sole purpose of invading the office to access confidential information,” said the suit.

The suit goes on to say Continental used the realtor to access private offices to take photos of the confidential information.

“…Continental has admitted it. It admitted that it reviewed and photographed information and is still in possession of such information,” said the suit.

Documents say Continental is suing Blaine M. Dyer, who Perpetual shares office space with, over an unrelated matter.

“Perpetual was merely an innocent bystander caught in Continental’s crusade against Mr. Dyer,” the suit said.

Continental says the showing was not a criminal attack on Perpetual, but rather a legal review of claims that “Dyer’s building contained property belonging to Continental.”

Read the full suit below:

Perpetual vs Continental by KayleeDD on Scribd