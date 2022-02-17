LEXINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Court documents revealed some unusual comments made during the 911 call in last weekend’s murder in Lexington.

“We received a call from a woman who claimed someone had been shot in the chest,” said Mendi Brandon, with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. “Upon arrival, our deputies found an individual laying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Purcell hospital and was pronounced deceased.”

The shooting victim is Rayburn Phillips, 46. Police believe the person behind the trigger is his own wife, 48-year-old April Phillips, who is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

The 911 call made to report the incident unveiled some, perhaps surprising, details about the couple’s relationship. The call was made by Katherine Henderson, 35, who was originally locked up for the incident as well.

The court documents said Henderson, when talking to dispatch, “laughed while speaking about the victim being shot.”

April Phillips

Henderson also referred to Phillips as a wife beater and said he deserved what happened to him, according to the documents.

The documents go on to say “when asked by dispatch who shot the victim, the caller stated ‘his f—–g wife, and you know what, I don’t blame her.'”

Court documents also said that April Phillips told deputies she shot her husband. They also say both women were “extremely intoxicated” at the scene.

According to Brandon, Henderson has been released because the “case led [police] to believe her involvement was minimal.”