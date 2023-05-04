GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Guthrie say although they are still implementing a new system, they have already seen success.

On April 28, officials with the Guthrie Police Department took a report about a hit-and-run crash.

Investigators say they were able to obtain surveillance footage from a nearby business and spotted the suspect’s red Ford pickup truck.

Officers entered the description of the vehicle in the department’s new Automated License Plate Reader system.

Within minutes, the system identified the vehicle and the driver.

“This is not the biggest crime in the world, but it meant the world to our victim. This crime would have gone unsolved without our ALPR camera system,” the department posted.