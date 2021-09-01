New memorial created to honor fallen Oklahoma law enforcement officers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Over 100 fallen Oklahoma officers are now being honored at the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial plaza.

Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial started a project two years ago to have wreaths placed during the Christmas holiday season on all graves of Oklahoma’s fallen law enforcement officers.

While trying to find all of the graves of Oklahoma’s over 800 fallen officers, organizers realized that the final resting place of over 100 officers was unknown.

As a result, the organization ordered a new granite stone that was placed at the plaza to honor all of the fallen officers whose final resting place is unknown.

The memorial is located on the west grounds of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Headquarters, located at 3600 ML King Av. in Oklahoma City.