New Mexico man rushed to hospital, wife found dead in motel room

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A New Mexico man will be taken into custody following the death of his wife at an Oklahoma City motel.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, dispatchers received a 911 call coming from the La Quinta Inn, located on S. Meridian Ave. in Oklahoma City.

The caller told dispatchers that he had killed his wife and injured himself.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of 40-year-old Ruthie Jimerson in one of the motel rooms. Authorities say her injuries were consistent with a homicide.

Investigators also encountered 48-year-old Jeffrey Barker, who had a significant wound to his upper torso.

Barker was rushed to OU Medical Center for treatment.

When he is released from the hospital, officials say he will be booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

