New mobile ID scanners at OSBI helping to identify victims

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s some of the latest technology used by agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

They call it a mobile ID scanner.

“If they’ve ever had any sort of history in our system, we can look it up within a few minutes,” said Agent William Hedrick.

The device scans your fingerprints, runs the information through the state’s Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) and the National Risk Repository system.

At that point, it can find a person’s name, birthday, birth place and even their Social Security number.

“Pretty much as soon as you stick your finger on the scanner, it’s searching and coming back within seconds of an identity,” said Brook Arbeitman, public information officer.

Mobile ID scanner

Agents say it can ID a victim at a crime scene versus waiting weeks, months, even years to find out who they are.

It could also identify a suspect trying to hide who they are.

“If we can do that immediately within 30 minutes of arriving on a scene, that really speeds up our investigation,” said Arbeitman.

Arbeitman is referencing a case from the 80’s.

Francine Frost went missing, and her body wasn’t found until two years later.

She wasn’t positively identified until 2016.

“Just think if we had had this technology back then and we could’ve scanned her fingerprint when we found her,” said Arbeitman.

Each device costs more than $3,150 but agents say you can’t put a price on the closure this could bring victims’ families.

“Honestly, for a family, for a victim, that’s nothing, that’s next to nothing for what we can give them in the long run if we can ID their victim … their family member.”

Arbeitman says Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Lawton PD’s all have these devices as well.