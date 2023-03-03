OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a fun date night without spending an arm and a leg, a new cinema is opening its doors in Oklahoma City.

ICON Cinemas in Oklahoma City is now open to the public, located at 4623 N.W. 23rd St., behind the Windsor Shopping Center.

The theater features new reclining seats in all 10 auditoriums, unlimited free refills on same-day popcorn and soda purchases. Guests can also enjoy a full nacho bar.

“Families deserve to have a clean, safe and exciting cinema that they can be proud of in their community,” said owner Samson Snell.

Organizers say tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for children. On Tuesdays, tickets are $6 all day.

“I come from an area similar to Windsor Hills that didn’t have a quality cinema that the community could enjoy. I’m changing that for this area,” Snell said.