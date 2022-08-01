OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the new school year just around the corner, a new program is hoping to give teachers and students the boost they need to succeed.

Hope United is trying to connect churches, businesses, and Oklahomans with schools that need help and resources.

“I want the churches, businesses, and nonprofits to get off their depth and say, ‘You know what, I want to be a part of the solution,'” said Lee Roland, Executive Director of Hope United.

The program will serve as a liaison where schools can pull monetary donations, mentors, and other resources from the non-profit.

“We especially want the support of our churches,” said Roland. “These children are in a school near you and need your help.

According to WalletHub, using school quality and education gaps between race and gender, Oklahoma ranks as one of the least educated states in the country.

Roland also believes the lack of teachers and available resources keeps the state behind.

Roland targets metro schools to discover how they can help students “make the grade.”

“Hope United is connected to almost every resource that can help our families,” said Roland. “Most of our families don’t know about it. Many of the community members don’t know how they can help.”

If you would like to support Hope United’s mission, click here.