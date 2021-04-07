New Oklahoma City film studio one step closer to full production inside old convention center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Prairie Surf Studios is making headway inside the building once known as The Myriad, or more recently, the Cox Convention Center.

“This is California meets Oklahoma. That’s what Prairie Surf is all about,” said Prairie Surf, Co-CEO Rachel Cannon.

Cannon and Co-CEO Matt Payne are both Oklahoma Natives.

Cannon grew up in Yukon.

“The closest thing to Hollywood was Garth Brooks’ name on the water tower,” she said.

Both ventured to California to follow their artistic dreams.

Now, they’re hoping to add to Oklahoma’s already growing film industry and economy.

“I grew up in a city where there wasn’t as much going on, and to come here and see what has happened… to see how this city has grown and to be able to play a role in it means everything to me,” said Payne.

The old convention center is in the process of transforming into 5 different sound-stages, each over 20,000 square feet.

“You have this huge space with expansive spaces and high ceilings, and kitchens, and adjacent hotels, and parking underneath… I mean it’s a film studio!” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

They tell News 4 they’ve already had one production film inside, but now they’re focusing in on construction.

In the meantime, Cannon says they’ve been working with our state legislature to finalize tax incentives.

“We have legislation moving through the system that will make this even more economically viable,” said Rep. Forrest Bennett.

Both Cannon and Payne say their end goal is to transform Oklahoma City from just a film location to a long-term destination.

“We haven’t thought of ourselves historically as a place for the film industry but why not!” said Mayor Holt.