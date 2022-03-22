OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Taking a look back at Oklahoma’s history where decisions for the future are made – a new museum opened in the state capitol Tuesday.

The museum highlights how we got to where we are today and the people who helped along the way.

“Starting today, school kids, teenagers, tourists, Route 66 road trippers, parents, grandparents and friends will be able to leave this building, understanding our history better than when they walk through its doors,” said Trait Thompson, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Greeted by the stunning original glass ceilings, visitors at the new Oklahoma State Capitol Museum are taking a step back in time – to learn how the state made strides forward.

“No state can match the heritage and the history of the state of Oklahoma,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, (R) Oklahoma.

From the original quill ink pen used by President Theodore Roosevelt to sign Oklahoma into statehood to artifacts from the recent capitol restoration project, this museum is said to be an example of progress.

“Part of what you will see in the exhibit design for this is a cohesive representation of the state capitol building, what happens inside of it, the history of the building itself, all of these things coming together,” said Dan Provo, Director of the Oklahoma Historical Society.

The 4,400-foot museum features photos, film and audio recordings from the past – all tied together with a modern twist.

An online educational program serves as a digital guide of sorts – filling a void leadership felt was present for the countless visitors who set foot in the people’s house every year.

“As the Capitol is the front door to Oklahoma, we felt like we were missing out on opportunities to educate people about what happens within these walls,” Thompson said.

They say that they’re sure others will bring artifacts and other information in the future and they look forward to folding that in.