OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Medical Association has a new president.

David Holden, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon based in Oklahoma City, was named president of the OSMA, the state’s largest physician organization, according to an OSMA news release.

Holden, who has been the OSMA’s president in the past, has a lengthy career in medicine. He developed a sports medicine practice with the McBride Clinic in the metro in the mid-1980s and remained there throughout his 38-year career, according to an OMSA news release.

He was a team physician for multiple high schools and colleges, including Casady School, John Marshall, Putnam City West, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Southern Nazarene University, Oklahoma Christian College and Oklahoma Baptist University.

Holden was also a team physician for the University of Oklahoma Men’s and Women’s Gymnastic teams for 20 years and 13 National Championships.

He was selected in 2000 to be one of the United States’ team physicians at the Paralympic Games in Sydney, Australia.

Holden also served on the Casady School Board of Directors and the YMCA. He is a past president of the Oklahoma County Medical Society, and has held several positions with the Oklahoma State Medical Association.