New Oklahoma State University-OKC president selected

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dr. Scott Newman has been selected as the next president of the Oklahoma State University-OKC campus.

Dr. Scott Newman. Photo provided by OSU.

OSU System President Burns Hargis selected Newman in consultation with President Designee Dr. Kayse Shrum after a competitive, national search. Shrum is succeeding Hargis, who is retiring.

The selection of Newman requires final approval from the Oklahoma State University/A&M Board of Regents, according to an OSU news release.

Newman is currently the provost and vice president of academic affairs for Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology (OSUIT) in Okmulgee.

“Scott will do an excellent job guiding our OSU-OKC campus,” Hargis said. “His experience and wide range of success at OSUIT have prepared him well. He is an innovative, collaborative leader who will build on the great work we are doing at OSU-OKC.”

His nearly 21-year OSUIT career ranged from serving as a faculty member and dean to chief academic officer, according to the news release.

Newman accomplished the following at OSUIT, according to the news release:

Led numerous student success initiatives;

Boosted graduation rates;

Reorganized the institution’s academic programs to improve service to stakeholders while reducing administrative costs;

Served as the founding dean for OSUIT’s School of Information Technologies in 2001 for which he led the creation of award-winning associate and bachelor’s degree programs;

Developed industry partnerships.

“OSU-OKC has a rich tradition of serving the Oklahoma City metro area and the state in many significant ways,” Newman said. “I am honored to have been selected as the institution’s next president and look forward to working with OSU-OKC’s outstanding faculty, staff and community partners to advance the institution and those it serves.”

Newman obtained a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Oklahoma, a master’s degree from the University of Oxford and a doctorate in higher education from Oklahoma State University.