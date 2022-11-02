OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders say Oklahoma families can now feel safer with the launch of a new school online reporting system.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) launched a new online portal for schools and students, families and school communities that provides a quick, convenient method for reporting a wide array of issues, including security threats.

The new Awareity portal bolsters reports that can be submitted about the following:

Bullying/cyberbullying,

Child nutrition,

Civil rights,

Curriculum and instruction,

Fraud/embezzlement,

Individuals with Disabilities Education Act,

Legal concerns,

Professional standards/educator conduct,

Safety and security,

School board complaints,

Data security and privacy,

Suicide/self-harm,

Sex discrimination or sexual harassment.

“We are very excited to provide a quick, simple and convenient way for people to share their concerns and help improve the school environment for all involved,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education is seeking community feedback as they continue to evaluate issues and ensuring accountability of taxpayer resources.