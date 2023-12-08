SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) — For months, Shawnee has been trying to address their growing homeless population. New research shows a disproportionate number are Native American, which is why a new organization has stepped in to help.

The Native Homeless Alliance along with many other groups, organizations and tribes are working together to end homelessness in Shawnee.

While the organization still has a long way to go, they have already reduced the percentage of Native homeless people by half.

“This started in July of this year, and it has drastically decreased the Native American homeless population in our area,” said Linda Gouge, a member of Native Homeless Alliance.

Earlier this year, Gouge says the Native homeless population in Shawnee made up more than 30% of the total homeless population. That was more than twice the total population of housed Native Americans living in Shawnee.

“That was a huge worry,” Gouge said. “We knew that we could help make a change by bringing everybody together.”

That led to the formation of the Native Homeless Alliance.

“It’s very personal for me because if it wasn’t for all these travel resources that were available to me at one time in my life, I was homeless at one point, and then I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Roseann George, a member of Native Homeless Alliance.

The alliance is still new and in the early stages of creating something special, but it’s already making a difference. In just five months, the Native homeless population has been cut in half.

“We reach out to some individuals, from other housing authorities and other organizations that we knew that could be key players in our mission to change this disparity,” Gouge said.

For those going through a hard time, the alliance has a message for you.

“Nothing is promised to be easy and just not to give up,” George said. “And you know, there is light at the end of the tunnel, there is. You just got to keep pushing. How bad do you want it, because there is hope.”

The Native Homeless Alliance held a tribal resource fair that helped connect nearly 100 people to resources in the community.

They told us to be on the lookout for a Facebook page with information on how you can help soon.