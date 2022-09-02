OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation filed a search warrant to retrieve phone records belonging to former Vice President of Swadley’s Bar-B-Q Restaurants.

Curt Breuklander was a major player in the contract negotiations between Swadley’s and the Department of Tourism and Recreation.

In the affidavit for the search warrant, the agency said they want records from Oct. 1, 2019, to March 25, 2022.

Breuklander told OSBI that he met with Jerry Winchester, former Tourism Director, Gino Demarco, former Deputy Director, and Brent Swadley, owner of the restaurant company.

OSBI is looking for text messages, email communications and cell tower data.

Breuklander has claimed, as an anonymous source to media – also being known as the whistleblower – that Swadley’s was given an unfair advantage in the process to win the contracts for five state lodges.

In order to confirm that Swadley’s executives were given preference by the Tourism Department, OSBI wants to use that cell tower data to see if the four men met before the official bidding process started.

“Cell tower data could show areas of movement by the phone of Jerry Winchester, Gino Demarco, Curt Breuklander and Brent Swadley,” said OSBI, in the affidavit. “This information would show agents that all of the parties named colluded in the bidding process to allow only Swadley’s company to obtain the contract.”

Breuklander was interviewed by OSBI back in April of 2022.

He told agents that “Swadley’s company was guaranteed the contract by Winchester and Demarco.”

The former Swadley’s VP also said the company overbilled the Tourism Department by billing for new equipment, when in fact it was purchasing used items.

In May, KFOR reported that Swadley’s was paid $13 million by the state for renovations and running the new Foggy Bottoms Kitchens.

The affidavit said OSBI agents confirmed with Tourism Department employees that Breuklander’s claims – Swadley’s being contacted before the bidding process and overcharging the State of Oklahoma – were true.

KFOR reached out to all parties involved. Breuklander and Swadley declined to comment.

Winchester and Demarco could not be reached.

No criminal charges have been filed for anyone involved in the investigation.

OSBI said they do not know when the investigation will be finished.