New OSU-Oklahoma City campus interim president announced

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University’s Oklahoma City campus has a new interim president.

Michael Widell, who served as the Vice President of Operations and Long Range Planning, has been appointed the interim president of the Oklahoma City campus.

Dr. Bradford Williams, the outgoing OKC campus president, will become president of the El Centro Campus of Dallas College in Dallas, Texas, effective Feb. 1, 2021. He became OSU-OKC president in January 2018.

“We are pleased to have Michael Widell lead OSU-OKC during this time of transition,” said OSU President Burns Hargis. “We appreciate the innovative leadership Brad Williams provided and wish him and his family all the best.”

Widell, who joined OSU-OKC in 2015, served in a concurrent position on the Governor’s Workforce cabinet as the Oklahoma Deputy Secretary of Workforce Development.

He has worked in numerous key leadership positions, including five years as Chief Administrative Officer and two years as Deputy Director for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. He also had leadership roles at AT&T and the Walmart Inc. General Office.