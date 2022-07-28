OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Thursday morning press conference delved into the year-long study looking at women’s status in the state of Oklahoma – and the outcome was not so good.

The study focused on costs for childcare, women’s pay, and insurance. It also analyzed women participation in politics, labor force participation, and state subsidy programs.

Dr. Laura Ahlstrom, professor of economics at Oklahoma State University, helped lead the research.

She said that there are policies that can improve costs for childcare and lower pay for women.

“I think that the state could examine its reimbursement rate for the child care subsidy,” said Ahlstrom. “In light of the increase in cost for everything and inflation, I think the state could examine raising the minimum wage.”

The researched showed that Oklahoma’s child care subsidy covers 60 percent of the costs, where as the federal recommendation is 75 percent.

And right now, the state’s minimum wage is on par with the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Woman make up 6 out of 10 minimum wage workers in Oklahoma, according to the study.

Pay equity was highlighted too.

“Women in Oklahoma earned an average of 74.5 cents for every dollar earned by a man in the state,” said Ahlstrom.

The national average for women is 80.8 cents.

When it comes to women of color in Oklahoma, the number is much worse.

For Hispanic women, they make 50 cents for every dollar made by a white male. Black women make 58 cents.

While pay for women is not promising, costs for childcare is increasing.

In 2020, the cost of having an infant was around $9,000 annually and $745 per month.

Dr. Ahlstrom said that number has certainly climbed due to inflation.

Allison Parker, Director of Development and Communication at Infant Crisis Services, said basic essentials are skyrocketing.

“This year we saw a 16 percent budget increase in what we’re planning for, in terms of serving kiddos,” said Parker.

The Oklahoma City nonprofit buys diapers and baby formula, and gets other items like clothes donated from the community.

Parker said she has seen women and families coming in because they have had to make the toughest decisions.

“We see it all the time,” said Parker. “Clients come in and they say, “I had to pick between paying my medical bill or buying diapers for my child, how do I make that choice?””

Dr. Ahlstrom and United We, the nonprofit that partnered with OSU’s business school, released a two-year timeline to turn around some of the slumping statistics.

They advocate for an Oklahoma Women’s Economic Task Force, five statewide town halls to hear from women in both rural and metro areas, and more research into childcare licensing.

The full study can be read below.