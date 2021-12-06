New OU head coach Brent Venables lands in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A familiar face is back in Norman and will soon be on the sidelines of OU football games.

On Sunday, officials at the University of Oklahoma announced that Brent Venables would be taking over the head coaching position.

The former OU assistant coach won a national championship with the Sooners and two more during his time at Clemson University.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Brent Venables got off a private plane at Max Westheimer Airport in Norman. While he and his family got off the plane, they were greeted by fans, the band, and cheerleaders.

Here's what Brent Venables told #Sooners fans tonight after he arrived. pic.twitter.com/AJt3lqGzKo — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) December 6, 2021

If you couldn’t make it out to the airport at night, officials say there will be a public event introducing Venables as the head coach.

A look at the scene here at Max Westheimer Airport in Norman. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/mZdXPcy0H1 — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) December 6, 2021

The public event will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Everest Training Center, one block east of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The doors will open to the public at 9:30 a.m.