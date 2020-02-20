New pet masks donated to Oklahoma City Fire Department

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department will soon be able to save more four-legged residents thanks to a new donation.

The Oklahoma City Kennel Club is donating four sets of pet resuscitation masks to the department on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Fire department officials say crews often rescue pets of all kinds from structure fires and provide life-saving care.

Photo courtesy: Oklahoma City Fire Department
“Saving lives sometimes exceeds what one may initially imagine and includes resuscitating pets which have been exposed to smoke,” the department said.

Photo courtesy: Oklahoma City Fire Department
