New pet masks donated to Oklahoma City Fire Department

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department will soon be able to save more four-legged residents thanks to a new donation.

The Oklahoma City Kennel Club is donating four sets of pet resuscitation masks to the department on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Fire department officials say crews often rescue pets of all kinds from structure fires and provide life-saving care.

Photo courtesy: Oklahoma City Fire Department

“Saving lives sometimes exceeds what one may initially imagine and includes resuscitating pets which have been exposed to smoke,” the department said.

Photo courtesy: Oklahoma City Fire Department