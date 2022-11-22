OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One Oklahoma lawmaker is hoping to put the question about abortion access to Oklahomans at the polls.

On Monday night, Oklahoma State Representative Mickey Dollens announced a new initiative petition had passed the challenge period.

State Question 828 would give Oklahomans the right to make their own decisions on all matters of pregnancy, including abortion up until the point of fetal viability. In other words, up until the point that a fetus could survive outside the womb.

After that point, the state question would only allow for an abortion if it is deemed medically necessary.

The petition needs to get nearly 173,000 signatures in order to be put on the ballot.

The Secretary of State now has the next 50 days to decide when organizers can start collecting those signatures.