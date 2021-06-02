New pizza restaurant set to open in Oklahoma City’s Britton District

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents and shoppers in the Britton District will be able to enjoy a new restaurant next week.

Venn Pizza on Britton, located at 915 W. Britton Rd. in Oklahoma City, will open to the public on Wednesday, June 9.

“We’ve been believers in the Britton District for a few years now. We used to office in the area and always felt like it was a great place for a restaurant,” said Jay Iaquinta. “I live on Britton in the Village and believe the area is perfect for a neighborhood spot with great food and a come-as-you-are atmosphere. Chris, Annie, and I all just wanted to create a place for the community to hang out and have a great time.”

Pizza fans will be able to choose from several specialty pizzas, build-your-own pizzas, and pizza by the slice. Organizers say diners can also enjoy signature appetizers and salads.