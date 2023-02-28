OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Spring is almost here, which means many Oklahomans will be spending time outdoors.

If you want to plant your own garden this year, the Metropolitan Library System might be able to help.

In addition to checking out books from the library, you can also check out gardening tools.

Organizers say the Metro Grows program is kicking off this spring after the library system received a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Institute of Museum and Library Studies.

The following locations will be participating in the program:

Almonte Library

Belle Isle Library

Capitol Hill Library

Downtown Library

Ralph Ellison Library

Southern Oaks Library

The Village Library

Warr Acres Library.

Some of the gardening tools available include shovels, garden spades, garden rakes, loppers, and hand tool sets.

For more information about the program or events to learn about gardening, visit the library system’s website.