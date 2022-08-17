Lake Murray State Park Golf Course. Photo by Lori Duckworth/Oklahoma Tourism.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lake Murray State Park Golf Course has a new course record.

Trae Wilkins shot a 62 at the course in Ardmore on Sunday, earning three eagles and five birdies.

At 10 strokes under par, Wilkins beat the previous record by one stroke.

“This summer, I just started playing every chance I got,” Wilkins said.

Officials say this is the second record broken at Lake Murray State Park’s Golf Course this year.

Jenni Roller, a high school student, broke the women’s course record when she shot a 62 during the Class 3A Girls State Tournament.