The Vault at First National Credit: Justin Miers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bar that offers a unique experience for guests is preparing to open its doors later this week.

The Archive will be an extension of the Library of Distilled Spirits, located in the bank vault of First National Center.

Officials say The Archive offers an inventive sipping venue that has a menu of 13 cocktails inspired by iconic drinks from around the world in a reservation-only environment.

The Archive’s menu of only 13 cocktails features an elaborate mix of unique service vessels, exotic ingredients, house-made tinctures, and cocktails using the finest spirits.

Signature cocktails include:

Bertita’s Special ($20): Elijah Craig “LDS Barrel”, Don Pancho 8 Yr. Elemakule Tiki Bitters, Piloncillo, Copal Resin

The Calcutta Classic ($17): Elijah Craig Rye, Masala Chia, Pajarote Ponce de Tamarindo, Manzanilla Sherry, Lemon

The Saigon Special ($17): Bacardi Ocho, La Colombe Coffee, Flor de Cana 'Spresso, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Sesame

Lalla Rookh ($18): Fuk Japanese Whisky, Black Truffle, Vanilla, Chocolate

Fuk Japanese Whisky, Black Truffle, Vanilla, Chocolate Tequila Por mi Amante ($28): Casa Noble Reposado Tequila, Strawberry, Hibiscus, Turmeric Root, Pamplemousse

The reservation-only experience is open Thursday through Saturday and is accessible through the vault within the Library of Distilled Spirits.

It is set to open on Sept. 22.

Reservations can be made here.