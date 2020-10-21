New restaurant coming to Automobile Alley in November

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a time when many restaurants are struggling, a popular restaurant group has announced that it is planning to open a new restaurant in Automobile Alley.
Hal Smith Restaurants announced that it plans to open Jimmy B’s, which will be located in the former Mercedes showroom on Broadway in downtown Oklahoma City.
In addition to a comfortable and inviting dining room, there will be a large open-air patio with an outdoor fireplace.
Jimmy B’s will feature an eclectic menu of hand-rolled sushi, hearty salads, and classic American fare.
The new restaurant is set to open its doors on Nov. 16.
It is currently hiring online.
