OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A historic part of Oklahoma City is experiencing a revitalization as new businesses continue to open in the area.

Social media users have been raving about Eastside Pizza, owned by local rapper Jabee, since a soft opening last week.

The inside of the restaurant was designed to pay tribute to the past, including images of Oklahoma City Civil Rights leader Clara Luper.

On Monday, Eastside Pizza opened its doors near N.E. 23rd St. and Rhode Island Ave. in northeast Oklahoma City.

Luper’s daughter was invited as a special guest at the event.

“It’s a result of so many dreams, dreams of those before me, dreams of my kids. It’s an opportunity to invest in the community,” said Jabee.

Jabee said he wanted something unique that would draw in customers to Eastside Pizza, so each pizza has a black crust.