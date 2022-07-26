OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new upscale mixed-use lifestyle development in Oklahoma City broke ground on Friday.

Rose Creek Plaza will be located at the corner of N. May Ave. and N.W. 164th St. in Oklahoma City.

Developers say the plaza will span 27 acres with over 220,000 square feet of mixed-use space for lease.

“At completion, Rose Creek Plaza will attract an array of upscale retail, dining, services and entertainment to northwest Oklahoma City — at both the local and national level,” said Steven Callendar, Chief Operating Officer of Skybridge Development. “The lifestyle complex will merge luxury, leisure and convenience, appealing to visitors and residents alike. After years of planning, we’re thrilled to watch it come together.”

The first confirmed tenant of the space will be Homeland Stores.