OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents in northern Oklahoma City will soon have a new grocery store in their midst.

Rose Creek Plaza, a new upscale mixed-use development, will be located on the northwest corner of N.W. 164th and May Ave.

Homeland is the first confirmed tenant for the new development. Organizers say the new store will feature fresh meat, produce, and a deli similar to the location at N.E. 36th and Lincoln.

“We’re excited to bring our full-service grocery store to this first-class development and serve our customers in the Oklahoma City and Edmond area,” said Debbie Brown, CFO and acting CEO of HAC, Inc., “The store will offer a wide variety of fresh meal options for shoppers and will also serve as a gathering place for the community.

In addition to Homeland, the plaza will include a town center, restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops, and more.

“The vision for Rose Creek Plaza is to create a lifestyle destination, including a unique blend of national and local high-end retail, restaurants, services and entertainment,” said Steven Callendar, chief operating officer of Skybridge Development. “This development has been in the works for many years, and we’re excited to see it come to fruition.”

Homeland will break ground on the new store in the summer of 2022 with plans to open to the public in the fall of 2023.