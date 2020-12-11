New robot fighting COVID-19 at Cleveland County Detention Center

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at the Cleveland County Detention Center are turning to technology to fight the spread of COVID-19.

‘Deputy Germinator’ is a rising star at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The robot relies on intense, pulsed, full spectrum UV light to disinfect surfaces at the detention center to slow the spread of illnesses and disease.

Sheriff Chris Amason poses with Deputy Germinator at the Cleveland County Detention Center on Dec. 8, 2020. The robot, purchased from XENEX, zaps disease causing pathogens including those that cause COVID-19.

“We’ve been using numerous methods of eliminating pathogens which cause COVID-19, flu and other illnesses at the detention center and our other offices, and we had heard good things about the use of ultraviolet light administered by robots,” Sheriff Chris Amason said. “As part of our research, we talked to Norman Regional Health System experts who have been using the XENEX robots successfully since 2016.”

Officials say the robot can stop the spread of COVID-19, the common cold, and seasonal flu.

“When you have people residing in proximity to one another, the more layers of protection you add, the better the outcome,” Amason said. “We believe this robot will be a powerful tool in the disinfection process.”

The XENEX LightStrike uses a patented Pulsed Xenon UV light system that produces UV across the entire germicidal spectrum (200-315 nm), deactivating pathogens at the wavelengths where they are most susceptible. Unlike continuous single spectrum UV lamps, the pulsed UV produced by LightStrike does not damage expensive materials present in most hospitals, hotels and other environments.

“Everyone is really excited,” Chief Deputy Julie Tipton said. “Our staff has worked hard to keep the jail clean and disinfected. We wear PPE and carefully monitor our inmates, but this robot adds an additional layer of prevention and protection to keep inmates and staff healthy.”

Officials say Deputy Germinator can deactivate SARS-CoV-2 in two minutes, meaning they can clean dozens of rooms per day.