New search warrant investigates former Oklahoma County judge’s chambers, DNA amid sexual misconduct allegations

Judge Tim Henderson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Former Oklahoma County District Judge Timothy Henderson’s DNA, property and chambers are the center of a new search warrant as the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

According to the newly unsealed documents , a victim’s testimony led investigators to search Henderson’s chambers with a special light.

With the light, they found stains on the carpet directly in front of a love-seat, and a blue suit jacket hanging in the closet area showed a fluorescing stain near the right front pocket.

Those items were collected for lab testing.

Investigators also collected samples of Henderson’s DNA to crossmatch with the collected items.

Henderson was suspended March 26, 2021 and formally resigned March 29.

Henderson was Oklahoma District 7 Judge since 2012.

