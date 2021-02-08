New shops, restaurants coming to Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at Will Rogers World Airport say travelers may soon notice a change in shops when they decide to fly.

Organizers say 17 new concepts that offer travelers iconic national brands while incorporating local favorites from the community.

“With this exciting new concession program, nationally recognized brands are expected to come online close to the opening of the Terminal Expansion later this year. Local brands will become available as air travel recovers,” said Mark Kranenburg, Director of Airports. “With the implementation of this new program, we are confident that retail and dining at WRWA will be better than it’s ever been.”

Beginning this summer, travelers can visit a Tripadvisor retail store and Vino Volo Craft, which will offer wine and a new selection of inspired craft cocktails.

In the fall, you may decide to grab a drink at Starbucks or a burger at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steak Burgers.

“We greatly appreciate our long-standing partnership with Will Rogers World Airport and applaud their forward-thinking efforts in evolving their overall concessions program to reflect the new reality of today and the future,” said Gregg Paradies, President and CEO of Paradies Lagardère. “We are confident that our offering of exciting local and national concepts will exceed the expectations of OKC travelers.”

The other eclectic shops are as follows:

Restaurants

Elemental Coffee Café , the popular community-driven, small-batch roastery and cafe

, the popular community-driven, small-batch roastery and cafe Hatch , Oklahoma City’s next-level breakfast destination

, Oklahoma City’s next-level breakfast destination Osteria , the restaurant and craft bar dedicated classic Italian cuisine

, the restaurant and craft bar dedicated classic Italian cuisine Tropical Smoothie Café, serving incredible smoothies and wholesome food options

Retail Stores

Plenty Mercantile , the local gift store that champions sustainability and hospitality

, the local gift store that champions sustainability and hospitality Tin Lizzie’s , offering a crafted selection of Oklahoma-owned boutiques, artisans and makers

, offering a crafted selection of Oklahoma-owned boutiques, artisans and makers Corsa featuring Brighton and SPANX , offers top fashion and accessories for any traveler

featuring and , offers top fashion and accessories for any traveler iStore Express, the quick stop for the best tech accessories on the market

“The improvements at Will Rogers have been nothing short of extraordinary the last two decades, and the vision presented here by Paradies Lagardère reflects that evolution,” said Mayor David Holt. “We’re America’s 25th-largest city, we have unique retail, drink and food options, and they deserve to be highlighted at our airport, which is our city’s front door. From the very beginning of this process, Paradies Lagardère prioritized the concept of highlighting unique local offerings, and I’m delighted with the work they’ve put into it. The concession plan they are advancing will be a love letter to Oklahoma City, and that’s exactly what we deserve. We look forward to this partnership.”