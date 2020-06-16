New state website explains how to obtain REAL ID

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new website has been launched to help Oklahomans understand how and why to get a REAL ID.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety recently launched the website. Click here for the website.

“Oklahomans will find a wealth of information on the site including a quiz that can be taken to determine if you need a REAL ID or not. The most common example of someone who will want one is someone who flies domestically and does not have a passport,” a Department of Public Safety news release states.

The website provides a checklist explaining all the documents needed to obtain a REAL ID.

Citizens must have the following:

• Proof of identity (passport or certified birth certificate)

• Proof of Social Security (Social Security card or W2)

• Two proofs of residency (mortgage, lease agreement or utility bill)

If your name has been changed because of reasons such as marriage, divorce or adoption, you will have to bring in proof of the change.

The checklist provides links to obtain copies of birth certificates and Social Security cards.

The website also feature REAL ID prices and Frequently Asked Questions.

REAL ID is described on the Department of Public Safety website as a “coordinated effort by the states and the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of state-issued identification documents, with the intent of inhibiting terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.”

Oklahomans are not required to get a REAL ID.

“Everyone will have the option of getting a REAL ID compliant Driver License or Identification Card or a non-compliant one,” the news release states. “Oklahomans who choose the non-compliant need to have alternative forms of ID to board a domestic flight or enter a federal facility.”

DPS has already issued 265 REAL IDs as part of their pilot production phase.

DPS plans to begin issuing REAL IDs to the public on July 1 at the main DPS location at 3600 N. Martin Luther King Ave., in Oklahoma City, according to the news release.

REAL IDs will later be issued at other DPS locations and tag agencies in Oklahoma City, Edmond and Tulsa and eventually the entire state by the end of October.

Available locations will be added to the new website as they begin issuing REAL ID.