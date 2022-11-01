OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new restaurant that aims to celebrate Oklahoma City’s rich agricultural history is opening in downtown Oklahoma City.

Stock & Bond is set to open at The First National Center on Nov. 1.

“Apicii is thrilled to bring our own interpretation of the High Plains steakhouse to the iconic First National Center in Downtown Oklahoma City this fall,” says Apicii Founder and CEO Tom Dillon. “From the quality of our meats, to our collection of American whiskeys, to the transportive nature and craftsmanship in the restaurant’s design, we look forward to immersing the local community and travelers from afar into a true celebration of the region’s rich history of agriculture and ranching.”

Organizers say the restaurant’s design features heavy wood paneling, brass accents, and leather accents that will transport visitors back to the 1800s.

Stock & Bond, Credit: Brandon Smith

Diners will be able to enjoy modern interpretations of traditional dishes and delicious steaks. You’ll also be able to pair it with more than 300 American whiskeys, bourbons, and ryes.

“At Stock & Bond, we are melding the past with the present to bring diners a taste of American history on a plate and within a glass,” says Executive Chef Jonas Favela. “This steakhouse concept is a particularly exciting venture for me personally as we bring together the best food, drink, and experience that all tie back to a central theme – the history of the region which I am from. I look forward to inviting guests into this very special space and showcasing the best of the High Plains.”

In addition to classic appetizers, salads, meat and side options, there is an extensive raw bar featuring oysters, shrimp, and other seasonal seafood specialties.

Stock & Bond will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Reservations are available.