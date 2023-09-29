OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cox Communications is using a $20,000 grant to bring the new Innovation Lab to the Memorial Park Boys & Girls Club. It includes virtual reality headsets, 3D printers, e-gaming, drones, cameras, and more to help promote STEM learning.

Thursday, students got to see the room and start learning some of the new tools.

New STEM technology unveiled at Boys & Girls Club. Image KFOR.

The Boys & Girls Club President says the room is an ideal way to help teach the next generation of kids with the newest technology out there.

“They’ve got the cutting edge of everything right now don’t they this is really a great opportunity especially at this age in life to explore and kind of find out where your interest might be learn new technology get to do things that you might not otherwise be able to do at home or at school and just have an opportunity to be creative and to learn different types of technology,” said Teena Belcik, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County President & CEO.

“It’s endless possibilities for them to continue to grow and there are the future of our generation so enable them to be the teachers the lawyers the community leaders whatever they desire to do,” said Bonnie Lopez, the Cox Communication OKC market VP.

Students got to see the new tools and even try them out on Thursday.

They told News 4 they’re excited to have access to the innovation room and learn more about technology.