New student-led clinic to provide services to homeless, uninsured in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church has teamed up with the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center to help Oklahomans who are homeless or uninsured.

Last week, OUHSC and Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene dedicated the Unity Clinic at the Cole Community Center.

Organizers say the student-led health clinic will serve those who are homeless or uninsured. At the clinic, patients can receive primary care services, counseling, education, and treatment of many types of illnesses.

Students and health care providers from 19 different disciplines will be available to treat patients.

“The Unity Clinic is the culmination of over three years of hard work and dedication by more than 100 student leaders and numerous faculty and staff from across the OU Health Sciences Center, along with the School of Social Work,” said Jason Sanders, M.D., MBA, senior vice president and provost of the OU Health Sciences Center and acting chair of the board of OU Medicine. “Because of their efforts, students have created a partnership opportunity to deliver patient-centered, high-quality health care to underserved populations and improve Oklahoma’s health outcomes.”

The clinic, located at the Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene Cole Community Center, 4400 Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City, will be open for appointments from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Friday.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Unity Clinic to the Cole Community Center,” said Jon Middendorf, lead pastor of Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene. “Through this partnership, we will be able to provide essential health services to those in our community who are uninsured or experiencing homelessness.”

For more information about the Unity Clinic or to make an appointment, visit ipe.ouhsc.edu/Unity-Clinic.