New taco shop opening in Ada

Ted’s Tacos and Cantina

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Ada will soon be able to enjoy a new taco shop in town.

Ted’s Tacos and Cantina is planning to open its third location on Monday, Oct. 4 in Ada.

The fast-casual concept, which is operated by the same group behind Ted’s Cafe Escondido, is located at 1529 Hoppe Blvd.

“We have been eager to open in Ada, especially after all the positive feedback we received on social media from the community,” said David Foxx, Ted’s Chief Operations Officer. “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone to our new space, which will provide a unique atmosphere between our cozy indoor seating and outdoor patio.”

The Ted’s Tacos and Cantina menu is highlighted by the Wet Taco, which comes loaded with slow-cooked Birria beef and cheese on a grilled corn tortilla. Each order comes with onions, cilantro, lime and a side of beef consommé for dipping.

Each entree comes with Ted’s chips, cheese, and salsa setup.

If you would like to work at the new restaurant, you can stop by the restaurant to apply in person for on-site interviews.

