New temporary emergency shelter to open in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Homeless Alliance and Mental Health Association Oklahoma will open a temporary emergency shelter thanks to a federal grant provided by the City of Oklahoma City.

The city grant is designed to address an urgent need after COVID-19 impacted homeless shelter space, according to a Homeless Alliance news release.

“To help limit the spread of the virus, overnight shelters have had to decrease the number of beds typically offered to allow for social distancing,” the news release states.

The temporary emergency shelter will house homeless residents for the remainder of winter and will be located in the former Willard School, located three blocks east of the Homeless Alliance’s Westtown Homeless Resource Campus and Day Shelter, according to the news release.

“With regular capacity being reduced from about 900 to 600 overnight beds throughout shelters in Oklahoma City due to COVID-19, people have fewer places to go. Additionally, shelters typically open extra space on cold winter nights, but have been unable to add those cold weather cots during the pandemic,” the news release states.

There will be up to 150 beds available in the new temporary shelter, which is expected to open sometime in January and remain open through March 31.

The Homeless Alliance’s Day Shelter will continue to remain open as a temporary winter overnight shelter for nights when the temperature falls below 32 degrees until the new temporary shelter opens.